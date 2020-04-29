PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Twenty-two employees at the Tyson Processing Facility in Carthage have tested positive for COVID-19.

It's a cluster of cases that has the employees at the plant concerned, both because of the number of confirmed cases and safety measures they say don't go far enough. Employees say they're balancing the risks of catching COVID-19 and losing their income.

"People are scared to come to work," one employee, who asked to remain anonymous because she feared losing her job, said. "I know I'm one of them, but I have to because if I take off then I won't have no income coming in. It's just a mess over here. The fact that you've got to come, and if you don't, you don't get paid."

