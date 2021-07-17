"U-Haul Bandit" leads law enforcement on 4-county chase

The U-Haul driver rammed patrol vehicles and attempted to hit oncoming cars head-on.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — "While you were sleeping, a U-Haul bandit led officers on a two-hour-long chase," Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace wrote on Facebook.

Early Saturday morning, Trinity County Deputies were involved in a pursuit that went through four counties. For two hours, the suspect used the U-Haul to ram patrol vehicles and tried to strike oncoming cars head-on.

The chase began around 3:00 a.m. in Angelina County, but quickly moved into Trinity County. The driver of the U-Haul struck a Trinity County unit, spinning it and doing extensive damage.

The chase continued through Trinity, Polk, and into Tyler County, where officers in Tyler County were able to deploy spike strips that eventually flattened the tires of the U-Haul truck. Officers found the U-Haul bandit armed with a handgun and were able to subdue the criminal after disabling him with chemical agents.

"Officers reported the U-Haul bandit attempted to play chicken with multiple oncoming cars during the chase," Wallace wrote.