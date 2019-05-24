UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after receiving an alleged criminal complaint.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, on May 23, the sheriff's office received a criminal complaint from the East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Cecil David Aills, related to allegations of the misappropriation of departmental funds by a member of the East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

The Sheriff’s Office will do an impartial investigation into the allegations. If criminal activity is discovered, the completed investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office at a future date.

This is all the information released at this time.