TYLER, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released their cutoff numbers for reclassification and realignment for the 2020-22 school years.
The snapshot numbers sent in by schools in October will determine their classification and realignment for the next two years of academic and athletic extra-curricular activities governed by the UIL.
CONFERENCE CUTOFFS
6A
- Enrollment: 2,220 and above
- Number of Schools: 249
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 249
- Number of Schools (Football): 249
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 247
5A
- Enrollment: 1,210-2,219
- Number of Schools: 254
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 253
- Number of Schools (Football): 251
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 253
4A
- Enrollment: 515-1,209
- Number of Schools: 202
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 198
- Number of Schools (Football): 184
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 198
3A
- Enrollment: 230-514
- Number of Schools: 236
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 236
- Number of Schools (Football): 212
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 223
2A
- Enrollment: 105-229
- Number of Schools: 200
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 200
- Number of Schools (Football): 190
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 136
1A
- Enrollment: 104.9 and below
- Number of Schools: 220
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 217
- Number of Schools (Football): 153
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 118
1A-5A FOOTBALL DIVISION I & II
1A DI
- Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9
- Number of Schools: 77
1A DII
- Enrollment: 59.4 and below
- Number of Schools: 76
2A DI
- Enrollment: 165.5 - 229
- Number of Schools: 96
2A DII
- Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9
- Number of Schools: 77
3A DI
- Enrollment: 350 - 514
- Number of Schools: 106
3A DII
- Enrollment: 230 - 349
- Number of Schools: 106
4A DI
- Enrollment: 865 - 1,209
- Number of Schools: 92
4A DII
- Enrollment: 515 - 864
- Number of Schools: 92
5A DI
- Enrollment: 1,900 - 2,219
- Number of Schools: 126
5A DII
- Enrollment: 1,210 - 1,899
- Number of Schools: 125
Judging from snapshot numbers provided by area school districts to the UIL, Longview ISD will drop down to 5A from 6A (5A DI for football). They returned a snapshot number of 2,186.5. Robert E. Lee will remain 6A (2,304) and John Tyler will remain in 5A (2,111 - 5A DI for football). Lufkin will also stay 5A (5A DI for football) with a snapshot number of 2,177.
See the list below to see conferences and football divisions for other East Texas schools:
- Alto - 2A DI
- Apple Springs - 1A DII
- Arp - 3A DII
- Athens - 4A DI
- Atlanta - 3A DI
- Beckville - 2A DI
- Big Sandy - 3A DII
- Brownsboro - 4A DII
- Canton - 4A DII
- Carthage - 4A DII
- Cayuga - 2A DI
- Center - 4A DII
- Central Heights - 3A
- Chapel Hill (Smith County) - 4A DI
- Chapel Hill (Titus County) - 3A
- Colmesneil - 2A DII
- Cross Roads - 2A DII
- Cumberland Academy - 4A
- Cushing - 2A DII
- Daingerfield - 3A DII
- DeKalb - 3A DII
- Diboll - 3A DI
- East Texas Charter School - 2A
- Elkhart - 3A DI
- Elysian Fields - 3A DII
- Frankston - 2A DI
- Fruitvale - 1A DI
- Garrison - 2A DI
- Gilmer - 4A DII
- Gladewater - 3A DI
- Grapeland - 2A DI
- Groveton - 2A DI
- Hallsville - 5A DII
- Harleton - 3A DII
- Hawkins - 2A DI
- Hemphill - 3A DII
- Henderson - 4A DI
- Hooks - 3A DII
- Hudson - 4A
- Hughes Springs - 3A DII
- Huntington - 3A DI
- Jacksonville - 5A DII
- Joaquin - 3A DI
- Liberty-Eylau - 4A DII
- Lindale - 4A DI
- Linden-Kildare - 2A DI
- Livingston - 4A DI
- Lovelady - 2A DII
- Lufkin Pineywoods Academy Charter School - 3A
- Mabank - 4A DI
- Malakoff - 3A DI
- Marshall - 5A DII
- Martin's Mill - 2A
- Mount Enterprise - 2A DII
- Mount Pleasant - 5A DII
- Mount Vernon - 3A DI
- Nacogdoches - 5A DII
- Neches - 1A
- New Boston - 3A DI
- New Diana - 3A DII
- New Summerfield - 2A
- Ore City - 3A DII
- Overton - 2A DII
- Palestine - 4A DI
- Palestine Westwood - 3A DI
- Paul Pewitt - 3A DII
- Pine Tree - 5A DII
- Pittsburg - 4A DII
- Pleasant Grove - 4A DII
- Queen City - 3A DII
- Quitman - 3A DII
- Rains - 3A DI
- Rusk - 4A DII
- Sabine - 3A DI
- San Augustine - 2A DI
- Spring Hill - 4A DII
- Sulphur Springs - 5A DII
- Tatum - 3A DI
- Texas High - 5A DII
- Timpson - 2A DI
- Trinity - 3A DI
- Troup - 3A DII
- Tyler Early College - 3A
- Union Grove - 2A DI
- Union Hill - 1A DI
- UT Tyler University Academy (Longview) - 1A
- UT Tyler University Academy (Palestine) - 1A
- UT Tyler University Academy (Tyler) - 1A
- Van - 4A DII
- Waskom - 3A DII
- Wells - 1A
- West Rusk - 3A DII
- White Oak - 3A DI
- Whitehouse - 5A DII
- Wills Point - 4A DII
- Winnsboro - 3A DI
- Winona - 3A DII
- Yantis - 1A
- Zavalla - 1A
To see the full list of districts and their designated football conferences, click here. To find your school, hit CTRL + F and type in the district's name.
Realignment for the 2020-22 school years will be released by the UIL on February 3, 2020..