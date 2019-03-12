TYLER, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released their cutoff numbers for reclassification and realignment for the 2020-22 school years.

The snapshot numbers sent in by schools in October will determine their classification and realignment for the next two years of academic and athletic extra-curricular activities governed by the UIL.

CONFERENCE CUTOFFS

6A

Enrollment: 2,220 and above

2,220 and above Number of Schools: 249

249 Number of Schools (Basketball): 249

249 Number of Schools (Football): 249

249 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 247

5A

Enrollment: 1,210-2,219

1,210-2,219 Number of Schools: 254

254 Number of Schools (Basketball): 253

253 Number of Schools (Football): 251

251 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 253

4A

Enrollment: 515-1,209

515-1,209 Number of Schools: 202

202 Number of Schools (Basketball): 198

198 Number of Schools (Football): 184

184 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 198

3A

Enrollment: 230-514

230-514 Number of Schools : 236

: 236 Number of Schools (Basketball): 236

236 Number of Schools (Football): 212

212 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 223

2A

Enrollment: 105-229

105-229 Number of Schools: 200

200 Number of Schools (Basketball): 200

200 Number of Schools (Football): 190

190 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 136

1A

Enrollment: 104.9 and below

104.9 and below Number of Schools: 220

220 Number of Schools (Basketball): 217

217 Number of Schools (Football): 153

153 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 118

1A-5A FOOTBALL DIVISION I & II

1A DI

Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9

59.5 - 104.9 Number of Schools: 77

1A DII

Enrollment: 59.4 and below

59.4 and below Number of Schools: 76

2A DI

Enrollment: 165.5 - 229

165.5 - 229 Number of Schools: 96

2A DII

Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9

59.5 - 104.9 Number of Schools: 77

3A DI

Enrollment: 350 - 514

350 - 514 Number of Schools: 106

3A DII

Enrollment: 230 - 349

230 - 349 Number of Schools: 106

4A DI

Enrollment: 865 - 1,209

865 - 1,209 Number of Schools: 92

4A DII

Enrollment: 515 - 864

515 - 864 Number of Schools: 92

5A DI

Enrollment: 1,900 - 2,219

1,900 - 2,219 Number of Schools: 126

5A DII

Enrollment: 1,210 - 1,899

1,210 - 1,899 Number of Schools: 125

Judging from snapshot numbers provided by area school districts to the UIL, Longview ISD will drop down to 5A from 6A (5A DI for football). They returned a snapshot number of 2,186.5. Robert E. Lee will remain 6A (2,304) and John Tyler will remain in 5A (2,111 - 5A DI for football). Lufkin will also stay 5A (5A DI for football) with a snapshot number of 2,177.

See the list below to see conferences and football divisions for other East Texas schools:

Alto - 2A DI

Apple Springs - 1A DII

Arp - 3A DII

Athens - 4A DI

Atlanta - 3A DI

Beckville - 2A DI

Big Sandy - 3A DII

Brownsboro - 4A DII

Canton - 4A DII

Carthage - 4A DII

Cayuga - 2A DI

Center - 4A DII

Central Heights - 3A

Chapel Hill (Smith County) - 4A DI

Chapel Hill (Titus County) - 3A

Colmesneil - 2A DII

Cross Roads - 2A DII

Cumberland Academy - 4A

Cushing - 2A DII

Daingerfield - 3A DII

DeKalb - 3A DII

Diboll - 3A DI

East Texas Charter School - 2A

Elkhart - 3A DI

Elysian Fields - 3A DII

Frankston - 2A DI

Fruitvale - 1A DI

Garrison - 2A DI

Gilmer - 4A DII

Gladewater - 3A DI

Grapeland - 2A DI

Groveton - 2A DI

Hallsville - 5A DII

Harleton - 3A DII

Hawkins - 2A DI

Hemphill - 3A DII

Henderson - 4A DI

Hooks - 3A DII

Hudson - 4A

Hughes Springs - 3A DII

Huntington - 3A DI

Jacksonville - 5A DII

Joaquin - 3A DI

Liberty-Eylau - 4A DII

Lindale - 4A DI

Linden-Kildare - 2A DI

Livingston - 4A DI

Lovelady - 2A DII

Lufkin Pineywoods Academy Charter School - 3A

Mabank - 4A DI

Malakoff - 3A DI

Marshall - 5A DII

Martin's Mill - 2A

Mount Enterprise - 2A DII

Mount Pleasant - 5A DII

Mount Vernon - 3A DI

Nacogdoches - 5A DII

Neches - 1A

New Boston - 3A DI

New Diana - 3A DII

New Summerfield - 2A

Ore City - 3A DII

Overton - 2A DII

Palestine - 4A DI

Palestine Westwood - 3A DI

Paul Pewitt - 3A DII

Pine Tree - 5A DII

Pittsburg - 4A DII

Pleasant Grove - 4A DII

Queen City - 3A DII

Quitman - 3A DII

Rains - 3A DI

Rusk - 4A DII

Sabine - 3A DI

San Augustine - 2A DI

Spring Hill - 4A DII

Sulphur Springs - 5A DII

Tatum - 3A DI

Texas High - 5A DII

Timpson - 2A DI

Trinity - 3A DI

Troup - 3A DII

Tyler Early College - 3A

Union Grove - 2A DI

Union Hill - 1A DI

UT Tyler University Academy (Longview) - 1A

UT Tyler University Academy (Palestine) - 1A

UT Tyler University Academy (Tyler) - 1A

Van - 4A DII

Waskom - 3A DII

Wells - 1A

West Rusk - 3A DII

White Oak - 3A DI

Whitehouse - 5A DII

Wills Point - 4A DII

Winnsboro - 3A DI

Winona - 3A DII

Yantis - 1A

Zavalla - 1A

To see the full list of districts and their designated football conferences, click here. To find your school, hit CTRL + F and type in the district's name.

Realignment for the 2020-22 school years will be released by the UIL on February 3, 2020..