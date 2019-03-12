TYLER, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released their cutoff numbers for reclassification and realignment for the 2020-22 school years.

The snapshot numbers sent in by schools in October will determine their classification and realignment for the next two years of academic and athletic extra-curricular activities governed by the UIL.

CONFERENCE CUTOFFS

6A

  • Enrollment: 2,220 and above
  • Number of Schools: 249
  • Number of Schools (Basketball): 249
  • Number of Schools (Football): 249
  • Number of Schools (Volleyball): 247

5A

  • Enrollment: 1,210-2,219
  • Number of Schools: 254
  • Number of Schools (Basketball): 253
  • Number of Schools (Football): 251
  • Number of Schools (Volleyball): 253

4A

  • Enrollment: 515-1,209
  • Number of Schools: 202
  • Number of Schools (Basketball): 198
  • Number of Schools (Football): 184
  • Number of Schools (Volleyball): 198

3A

  • Enrollment: 230-514
  • Number of Schools: 236
  • Number of Schools (Basketball): 236
  • Number of Schools (Football): 212
  • Number of Schools (Volleyball): 223

2A

  • Enrollment: 105-229
  • Number of Schools: 200
  • Number of Schools (Basketball): 200
  • Number of Schools (Football): 190
  • Number of Schools (Volleyball): 136

1A

  • Enrollment: 104.9 and below
  • Number of Schools: 220
  • Number of Schools (Basketball): 217
  • Number of Schools (Football): 153
  • Number of Schools (Volleyball): 118

1A-5A FOOTBALL DIVISION I & II

1A DI 

  • Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9
  • Number of Schools: 77

1A DII

  • Enrollment: 59.4 and below
  • Number of Schools: 76

2A DI 

  • Enrollment: 165.5 - 229
  • Number of Schools: 96

2A DII 

  • Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9
  • Number of Schools: 77

3A DI 

  • Enrollment: 350 - 514
  • Number of Schools: 106

3A DII 

  • Enrollment: 230 - 349
  • Number of Schools: 106

4A DI 

  • Enrollment: 865 - 1,209
  • Number of Schools: 92

4A DII 

  • Enrollment: 515 - 864
  • Number of Schools: 92

5A DI 

  • Enrollment: 1,900 - 2,219
  • Number of Schools: 126

5A DII 

  • Enrollment: 1,210 - 1,899
  • Number of Schools: 125

Judging from snapshot numbers provided by area school districts to the UIL, Longview ISD will drop down to 5A from 6A (5A DI for football). They returned a snapshot number of 2,186.5. Robert E. Lee will remain 6A (2,304) and John Tyler will remain in 5A (2,111 - 5A DI for football). Lufkin will also stay 5A (5A DI for football) with a snapshot number of 2,177.

See the list below to see conferences and football divisions for other East Texas schools:

  • Alto - 2A DI
  • Apple Springs - 1A DII
  • Arp - 3A DII
  • Athens - 4A DI
  • Atlanta - 3A DI
  • Beckville - 2A DI
  • Big Sandy - 3A DII
  • Brownsboro - 4A DII
  • Canton - 4A DII
  • Carthage - 4A DII
  • Cayuga - 2A DI
  • Center - 4A DII
  • Central Heights - 3A
  • Chapel Hill (Smith County) - 4A DI
  • Chapel Hill (Titus County) - 3A
  • Colmesneil - 2A DII
  • Cross Roads - 2A DII
  • Cumberland Academy - 4A
  • Cushing - 2A DII
  • Daingerfield - 3A DII
  • DeKalb - 3A DII
  • Diboll - 3A DI
  • East Texas Charter School - 2A
  • Elkhart - 3A DI
  • Elysian Fields - 3A DII
  • Frankston - 2A DI
  • Fruitvale - 1A DI
  • Garrison - 2A DI
  • Gilmer - 4A DII
  • Gladewater - 3A DI
  • Grapeland - 2A DI
  • Groveton - 2A DI
  • Hallsville - 5A DII
  • Harleton - 3A DII
  • Hawkins - 2A DI
  • Hemphill - 3A DII
  • Henderson - 4A DI
  • Hooks - 3A DII
  • Hudson - 4A
  • Hughes Springs - 3A DII
  • Huntington - 3A DI
  • Jacksonville - 5A DII
  • Joaquin - 3A DI
  • Liberty-Eylau - 4A DII
  • Lindale - 4A DI
  • Linden-Kildare - 2A DI
  • Livingston - 4A DI
  • Lovelady - 2A DII
  • Lufkin Pineywoods Academy Charter School - 3A
  • Mabank - 4A DI
  • Malakoff - 3A DI
  • Marshall - 5A DII
  • Martin's Mill - 2A
  • Mount Enterprise - 2A DII
  • Mount Pleasant - 5A DII
  • Mount Vernon - 3A DI
  • Nacogdoches - 5A DII
  • Neches - 1A
  • New Boston - 3A DI
  • New Diana - 3A DII
  • New Summerfield - 2A
  • Ore City - 3A DII
  • Overton - 2A DII
  • Palestine - 4A DI
  • Palestine Westwood - 3A DI
  • Paul Pewitt - 3A DII
  • Pine Tree - 5A DII
  • Pittsburg - 4A DII
  • Pleasant Grove - 4A DII
  • Queen City - 3A DII
  • Quitman - 3A DII
  • Rains - 3A DI
  • Rusk - 4A DII
  • Sabine - 3A DI
  • San Augustine - 2A DI
  • Spring Hill - 4A DII
  • Sulphur Springs - 5A DII
  • Tatum - 3A DI
  • Texas High - 5A DII
  • Timpson - 2A DI
  • Trinity - 3A DI
  • Troup - 3A DII
  • Tyler Early College - 3A
  • Union Grove - 2A DI
  • Union Hill - 1A DI
  • UT Tyler University Academy (Longview) - 1A
  • UT Tyler University Academy (Palestine) - 1A
  • UT Tyler University Academy (Tyler) - 1A
  • Van - 4A DII
  • Waskom - 3A DII
  • Wells - 1A
  • West Rusk - 3A DII
  • White Oak - 3A DI
  • Whitehouse - 5A DII
  • Wills Point - 4A DII
  • Winnsboro - 3A DI
  • Winona - 3A DII
  • Yantis - 1A
  • Zavalla - 1A

To see the full list of districts and their designated football conferences, click here. To find your school, hit CTRL + F and type in the district's name.

Realignment for the 2020-22 school years will be released by the UIL on February 3, 2020..