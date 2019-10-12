The University Interscholastic League released update conference and division cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2020-2022 reclassification and realignment today updating previously released figures from December 3.
RELATED: UIL releases cutoff numbers for 2020-22 reclassification, realignment
In an effort to increase transparency and accuracy, the UIL released conference and division cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures last week. New information was brought forward updating numbers previously submitted by schools which has caused conference cutoffs to be revised.
The updated conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.
CONFERENCE CUTOFFS
Editor's Note: Updated numbers will be designated by underlining.
6A
- Enrollment: 2,220 and above
- Number of Schools: 245
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 245
- Number of Schools (Football): 245
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 243
5A
- Enrollment: 1,230 - 2,219 (Previous numbers: 1,210 - 2,219)
- Number of Schools: 255
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 254
- Number of Schools (Football): 253
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 255
4A
- Enrollment: 515-1,229 (Previous numbers: 515 - 1,209)
- Number of Schools: 205
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 201
- Number of Schools (Football): 186
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 200
3A
- Enrollment: 230-514
- Number of Schools: 235
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 235
- Number of Schools (Football): 211
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 222
2A
- Enrollment: 105-229
- Number of Schools: 201
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 201
- Number of Schools (Football): 190
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 137
1A
- Enrollment: 104.9 and below
- Number of Schools: 218
- Number of Schools (Basketball): 217
- Number of Schools (Football): 153
- Number of Schools (Volleyball): 118
1A-5A FOOTBALL DIVISION I & II
1A DI
- Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9
- Number of Schools: 77
1A DII
- Enrollment: 59.4 and below
- Number of Schools: 76
2A DI
- Enrollment: 165.5 - 229
- Number of Schools: 97
2A DII
- Enrollment: 105-165.4
- Number of Schools: 93
3A DI
- Enrollment: 350 - 514
- Number of Schools: 105
3A DII
- Enrollment: 230 - 349
- Number of Schools: 106
4A DI
- Enrollment: 880 - 1,229 (Previous numbers: 865 - 1,209)
- Number of Schools: 93
4A DII
- Enrollment: 515 - 879 (Previous numbers: 515 - 864)
- Number of Schools: 93
5A DI
- Enrollment: 1,922 - 2,219 (Previous numbers: 1,900 - 2,219)
- Number of Schools: 128
5A DII
- Enrollment: 1,230 - 1,921 (Previous numbers: 1,210 - 1,899)
- Number of Schools: 125
Judging from snapshot numbers provided by area school districts to the UIL, Longview ISD will drop down to 5A from 6A (5A DI for football). They returned a snapshot number of 2,186.5. Robert E. Lee will remain 6A (2,304) and John Tyler will remain in 5A (2,111 - 5A DI for football). Lufkin will also stay 5A (5A DI for football) with a snapshot number of 2,177.
To see the full list of districts and their designated football conferences, click here. To find your school, hit CTRL + F and type in the district's name.
Preliminary enrollments have also been released to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures. These figures were submitted by school districts based on enrollment on October 25. Preliminary enrollment numbers can be found here.
No numbers are considered final until the final 2020-22 alignments are released on February 3, 2020 for basketball, football and volleyball. District alignments for other activities will be released in the order of their seasons.