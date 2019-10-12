The University Interscholastic League released update conference and division cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2020-2022 reclassification and realignment today updating previously released figures from December 3.

RELATED: UIL releases cutoff numbers for 2020-22 reclassification, realignment

In an effort to increase transparency and accuracy, the UIL released conference and division cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures last week. New information was brought forward updating numbers previously submitted by schools which has caused conference cutoffs to be revised.

The updated conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.

CONFERENCE CUTOFFS

Editor's Note: Updated numbers will be designated by underlining.

6A

Enrollment: 2,220 and above

2,220 and above Number of Schools: 245

245 Number of Schools (Basketball): 245

245 Number of Schools (Football): 245

245 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 243

5A

Enrollment: 1,230 - 2,219 (Previous numbers: 1,210 - 2,219)

(Previous numbers: 1,210 - 2,219) Number of Schools: 255

255 Number of Schools (Basketball): 254

254 Number of Schools (Football): 253

253 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 255

4A

Enrollment: 515-1,229 (Previous numbers: 515 - 1,209)

(Previous numbers: 515 - 1,209) Number of Schools: 205

205 Number of Schools (Basketball): 201

201 Number of Schools (Football): 186

186 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 200

3A

Enrollment: 230-514

230-514 Number of Schools : 235

: 235 Number of Schools (Basketball): 235

235 Number of Schools (Football): 211

211 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 222

2A

Enrollment: 105-229

105-229 Number of Schools: 201

201 Number of Schools (Basketball): 201

201 Number of Schools (Football): 190

190 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 137

1A

Enrollment: 104.9 and below

104.9 and below Number of Schools: 218

218 Number of Schools (Basketball): 217

217 Number of Schools (Football): 153

153 Number of Schools (Volleyball): 118

1A-5A FOOTBALL DIVISION I & II

1A DI

Enrollment: 59.5 - 104.9

59.5 - 104.9 Number of Schools: 77

1A DII

Enrollment: 59.4 and below

59.4 and below Number of Schools: 76

2A DI

Enrollment: 165.5 - 229

165.5 - 229 Number of Schools: 97

2A DII

Enrollment: 105-165.4

105-165.4 Number of Schools: 93

3A DI

Enrollment: 350 - 514

350 - 514 Number of Schools: 105

3A DII

Enrollment: 230 - 349

230 - 349 Number of Schools: 106

4A DI

Enrollment: 880 - 1,229 (Previous numbers: 865 - 1,209)

(Previous numbers: 865 - 1,209) Number of Schools: 93

4A DII

Enrollment: 515 - 879 (Previous numbers: 515 - 864)

(Previous numbers: 515 - 864) Number of Schools: 93

5A DI

Enrollment: 1,922 - 2,219 (Previous numbers: 1,900 - 2,219)

(Previous numbers: 1,900 - 2,219) Number of Schools: 128

5A DII

Enrollment: 1,230 - 1,921 (Previous numbers: 1,210 - 1,899)

(Previous numbers: 1,210 - 1,899) Number of Schools: 125

Judging from snapshot numbers provided by area school districts to the UIL, Longview ISD will drop down to 5A from 6A (5A DI for football). They returned a snapshot number of 2,186.5. Robert E. Lee will remain 6A (2,304) and John Tyler will remain in 5A (2,111 - 5A DI for football). Lufkin will also stay 5A (5A DI for football) with a snapshot number of 2,177.

To see the full list of districts and their designated football conferences, click here. To find your school, hit CTRL + F and type in the district's name.

Preliminary enrollments have also been released to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures. These figures were submitted by school districts based on enrollment on October 25. Preliminary enrollment numbers can be found here.

No numbers are considered final until the final 2020-22 alignments are released on February 3, 2020 for basketball, football and volleyball. District alignments for other activities will be released in the order of their seasons.