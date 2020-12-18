UIL STATE: Gilmer, Carthage go head-to-head for 4A DII state title

Stick with CBS19 for updates throughout the game.

In a very rare occasion, two East Texas powerhouse programs will go head-to-head Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the UIL 4A Division II state title.

Gilmer's only loss on the season came at the hands of Carthage back in September. The Bulldogs took down the Buckeyes 42-14. But will it be a different outcome today? We'll have to wait and see!

