AUSTIN, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs' historic baseball season has come to an end at the hands of the Sweeny Bulldogs.

Sweeny topped Kilgore 5-1 in the UIL State 4A semifinal at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin on Wednesday and will face the winner of Argyle and Le Vernia on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., also at Disch-Falk Field.

For the final stats of the game, click here.

Kilgore finished the season 32-8.

RELATED: UIL STATE: Wells falls to New Home 12-2 in state baseball semifinals

MORE EAST TEXAS ACTION

Valley Mills (28-6) vs. Linden-Kildare (20-9)

2A Semifinals

June 5, 2019

4 p.m.

Dell Diamond

The winner of this contest will take on the winner of Dallardsvile Big Sandy vs. Albany on Thursday, June 6, at 12 p.m. at Dell Diamond for the 2A State Championship.

Fans can also catch the game from home on the NFHS Network.

Live stats will be available through Stat Broadcast.

All tournament and day tickets will be available for purchase at each site (Dell Diamond and UFCU Disch-Falk Field).

For more spectator information, click here.