UIL to discuss live streaming Friday night football games during upcoming meeting

The UIL Standing Committee on Policy will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center in Austin to discuss the topic.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is set to discuss the topic of live streaming high school football games on Friday nights for the second straight year.

In 2020, in an effort to increase accessibility of high school football games and encourage social distancing across Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL allowed live telecasts of high school football games on Friday nights during the regular season.

According to the agenda committee members will discuss a proposal to allow UIL member schools to permit the live webcast of a regular season football game on a Friday night.

Currently, per Section 868(c) of the UIL handbook, UIL member schools are cannot allow the live telecast of a regular season football game on a Friday night. Live telecasts and other types of live broadcasts of UIL football post-regular season games shall be permitted if provided for in a UIL broadcast rights contract.

When the measure was approved for the 2020-21 school year, the UIL said the change would not go beyond that particular year.