AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is set to discuss the topic of live streaming high school football games on Friday nights.

The meeting of the UIL Standing Committee on Policy, which will be held at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, will consider proposals for changes in the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules that have policy related aspects in order to report recommendations to the Legislative Council.

According to the agenda, the group will discuss:

A proposal to lift the Friday night broadcast rule

A proposal to allow live streaming of football games on Fridays

A proposal of a 2020-21 high school football schedule due to COVID-19

Currently, per Section 868(c) of the UIL handbook, UIL member schools are cannot allow the live telecast of a regular season football game on a Friday night. Live telecasts and other types of live broadcasts of UIL football post-regular season games shall be permitted if provided for in a UIL broadcast rights contract

The meeting will be streamed here.