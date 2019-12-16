ARLINGTON, Texas — Three East Texas teams are gearing up for the UIL Texas High School Football State Championships this week.

PAUL PEWITT

The Paul Pewitt Brahmas (14-1) will be going head-to-head with the Gunter Tigers (14-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the 3A Division II crown.

Tickets at $15 and can be ordered in advance on SeatGeek or purchased at the game. Tickets are good for all games on that day. No re-entry is allowed. All spectators age 1 and up must have a ticket.

Paul Pewitt will be the home team and fans will be seated on the south sideline.

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Southwest Plus.

CARTHAGE

The Carthage Bulldogs (15-0) will take on the Waco La Vega Pirates (14-1) on Friday at 11 a.m. for the 4A Division I title.

Tickets at $15 and can be ordered in advance on SeatGeek or purchased at the game. Tickets are good for all games on that day. No re-entry is allowed. All spectators age 1 and up must have a ticket.

Carthage will be the home team and fans will be seated on the south sideline.

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Southwest.

PLEASANT GROVE

The Pleasant Grove Hawks (14-1) will battle it out with the Wimberley Texans (12-3) on Friday, at 3 p.m. for the 4A Division II championship.

Tickets at $15 and can be ordered in advance on SeatGeek or purchased at the game. Tickets are good for all games on that day. No re-entry is allowed. All spectators age 1 and up must have a ticket.

Pleasant Grove will be the visiting team and fans will be seated on the north sideline.

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Southwest Plus.

All games will be played at AT&T Stadium, located at 1 AT&T Way in Arlington.

For the entire schedule of games, click here.

BAG POLICY

AT&T Stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect.

AT&T Stadium

Please review the AT&T Stadium clear bag policy before attending the state championship games. All fans will be subject to the stadium’s clear bag policy and will be searched upon entering the stadium. Fans will walk through metal detectors upon entering the stadium.

No powder, confetti, or streamers will be allowed in the stands.

In an effort to enhance public safety, AT&T Stadium has modified its security policy by limiting the size and style of bags allowed in the stadium. Please note that the revised policy includes a smaller clutch size for 2019.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

All purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch bag

Backpacks

Binocular case – Binoculars may be worn around the neck

Briefcases

Camera bags

Cinch bags

Computer bags

Coolers

Fanny packs

Luggage of any kind

Seat Cushions

Approved bags include:

Clear Tote – Plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″x6″x12″

Plastic Storage Bag – Clear, one(1) gallon, re-sealable

Small Clutch Purse – Approximately the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap. No larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without a handle or strap. Can be carried separately or within an approved plastic bag.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose. Please limit the number of items you bring to the stadium on event days.

LIVE STREAMING

Using live streaming sites including Facebook Live, Instagram Live, Twitter Live and YouTube Live to stream the game is strictly prohibited and in direct violation of the UIL’s agreement with its broadcast partners. Please notify media, fans and parents of this policy.

CAMERAS

Only point and shoot cameras are allowed in the stadium. Detachable lenses are prohibited.

BANNERS

Banners are allowed at AT&T stadium if it does not impede the sightline of other guests. Banners must be installed immediately before the school's game and must be removed immediately after the game ends. Banners or signs cannot be attached to sticks or poles. Adhesives and zipties are prohibited. String or elastic cords are suggested alternatives.

NOISEMAKERS

No artificial noisemakers are allowed at this event in the stands. No air horns or whistles will be permitted in the stands. Only man-made noisemakers will be allowed (jugs with beads, inflatable boom sticks, clackers, cowbells).

The only artificial horn allowed will be if a school brings a train horn on the field and can only be used during specific points during the game. Specific rules regarding train horns can be found in the state qualifier information sent to the schools.

PARKING

Parking will be $20 (credit card) $25 (cash) per vehicle. If you are bringing a fan bus, bus parking will be $50 per bus.

All AT&T lots will be open.

Lots will open two hours before the start of the first game of the day.

STADIUM ENTRY

On Wednesday, only Entry H will be open.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Entry C and Entry H will be open.

Gates will open one hour before the start of the first game of the day.

Click here for a map of the parking area.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Paul Pewitt's