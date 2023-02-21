A year later, a Ukrainian family shares life in America

A new life in East Texas, that started with a conflict in their home country.

FLINT, Texas — Nearly one year later, Ukrainians are spread across the world and find themselves in uncertain waters as the conflict continues.

It’s through the tradition of making blini, an Eastern European pastry, that the Vinnik family holds ties to their home country – Ukraine.

"I just sent them out of danger. I took the tickets from Poland," said Ukrainian refugee, Andrey Vinnik.

This is what the line looked like going into Poland. Liubov and her mother, Olena, have been living in the U.S. since March of last year, coming here as refugees. Andrey, Olena's husband following not too long after. Olena is limited in her english but said there were many obstacles when they first moved here.

"You could not get a drivers license, you could not legally work here," Vinnik said.

Challenges, they worked to overcome. Recently, Andrey became a U.S. resident. A new beginning for him and his family.

"It’s already a new life," Vinnik said.

A new life that’s foreign to them, Andrey describes it as, "coming to another planet."

A new life in America, that started with a conflict in their home country.

"The war really started in 2015," Vinnik said. Their hometown is in the eastern part of Ukraine, an area where Russia had long claimed its territory.

But now in their new life, Andrey is looking for a job, Liubov is an 8th grader at Brook Hill School.

“In Ukraine there is 15 classes and here this is six," Vinnik said. Olena works at a bakery. "I work at a bakery, Sola Bread Company," Vinnik said.

Vinnik said the help they've received from East Texans since they've moved to this country, they've wouldn't be where they are today.