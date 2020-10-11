Ulta Beauty at Target to launch in stores in 2021

It’s the latest in their roster of partnerships with popular brands like Disney, CVS and Starbucks.

MINNEAPOLIS — Alert the glam squad! You’ll soon be able to shop your favorite Ulta Beauty products in an exciting new beauty experience at Target.

“We couldn’t be happier about bringing these two trusted brands together to redefine retail beauty experiences,” says Brian Cornell, Target’s chairman and CEO. “This matchup brings Ulta Beauty’s coveted prestige beauty assortment, category expertise and guest loyalty together with Target’s high-growth beauty business and the ease and convenience of our industry-leading fulfillment services.”

The new shop-in-shop destination will complement our popular, wide-ranging beauty assortment with a new curation of established and emerging prestige brands.

"It will begin rolling out at 100 Target stores nationwide in 2021, with hundreds more locations opening in coming years," Target said.

Prefer to shop beauty faves from home? The company says they will also bring the fun and discovery to an immersive online experience at Target.com.

It is unknown which locations will get first dibs on the new experience, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.