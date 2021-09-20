OFFICIALS: Unattended cooking led to Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — Unattended cooking has been deemed the cause of a fire that erupted Sunday afternoon.
Around 3:50 p.m., the Longview Fire Department responded to 904 Harmon Dr. on reports of a residential structure fire.
When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from the front of the house. The fire was found to have originated in the kitchen and spread into the attic. It was brought under control in about 15 minutes.
There were no reported injuries and the LFD determined fire started due to unattended cooking.