UNDER THE LIGHTS: Alto vs. Winona canceled for Sept. 18

Several attempts were made to schedule a replacement. However, due to short notice, Winona was unable to find an available opponent.

WINONA, Texas — The matchup between Winona and Alto originally scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

Winona ISD released the following statement regarding the cancellation:

"After meeting with school officials from Alto, Winona ISD has determined it would not be in the best interest of our students to participate in this contest. While this decision was not made lightly, the goal is to ensure that our students continue to stay safe and healthy.

Several attempts were made to schedule a replacement. However, due to short notice, we were not able to find an available opponent.

Home tickets for this game can be exchanged for the next home game on October 2 vs. Quitman or refunded at Winona High School.