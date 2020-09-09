UNDER THE LIGHTS: #bEASTtexas Fabulous 15 poll

Just Carthage (No. 1) and Henderson (No. 7) held on to their spots from a week ago.

TYLER, Texas — There was a lot of shuffling in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 this week.

Many of the previous top 15 teams either lost or were unable to play for various reasons.

Just Carthage (No. 1) and Henderson (No. 7) held on to their spots from a week ago.

Carthage remained the top team in the poll — this time a unanimous decision — with 225 points. The Bulldogs had a bye last week.

Gilmer jumped to No 2 with the 22-20 win over Henderson. Pleasant Grove dropped a spot to No. 3.

Malakoff vaulted from No. 6 to No. 4, and Lindale rounded out the Top 5.

The biggest moves came from Chapel Hill and Tatum. Chapel Hill moved to 2-0 with a win over Kaufman and went from unranked to No. 8 in the latest poll.

Tatum also moved to 2-0 by knocking off previously No. 5 Daingerfield. That moved the Eagles to No. 10. However, the Eagles will now miss their next two games due to COVID-19 exposure.

Notable games this week are No. 13 Van at No. 5 Lindale and No. 9 Daingerfield at Sabine.

Team - Points - Record - Last Week's Rank

1. Carthage (15), 225, 1-0, 1

2. Gilmer, 206, 2-0, 3

3. Pleasant Grove, 199, 1-1, 2

4. Malakoff, 170, 1-1, 6

5. Lindale, 150, 1-1, 4

6. Gladewater, 114, 1-1, 9,

7. Henderson, 105, 1-1, 7

8. Chapel Hill, 80, 2-0, NR

9. Daingerfield, 77, 1-1, 5

10. Tatum, 76, 2-0, NR

11. Kilgore, 60, 1-1, 13

12. San Augustine, 53, 0-0, 10

T13. Van, 47, 1-1, 8

T13. Paul Pewitt, 47, 1-0, 14

15. Waskom, 38, 1-0, 12

Others receiving votes: Rusk 32; Sabine 31; Elysian Fields 24; Harmony 11; Paris 11; Rains 7; Center 6; Mount Vernon 6; Hughes Springs 5; Athens 4; Mineola 4; Grapeland 3; Timpson 1.