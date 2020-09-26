x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Brook Hill takes down Fort Worth Christian 37-34

The Fort Worth Christian Cardinals traveled to Bullard to take on the BrookHill Guard in the first week of play of the Texas high school football season for TAPPS te
Credit: CBS19

BULLARD, Texas — The Fort Worth Christian Cardinals traveled to Bullard to take on the Brook Hill Guard in the first week of play of the Texas high school football season for TAPPS teams.

The Guard topped the Cardinals 37-34.

Click the video above for the highlights.