UNDER THE LIGHTS: Brook Hill takes down Fort Worth Christian 37-34
BULLARD, Texas — The Fort Worth Christian Cardinals traveled to Bullard to take on the Brook Hill Guard in the first week of play of the Texas high school football season for TAPPS teams.
The Guard topped the Cardinals 37-34.
