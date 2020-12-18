PREVIEW: Carthage, Gilmer to battle for 4A DII state title

The powerhouse programs will go head-to-head on the biggest stage in Texas high school sports.

ARLINGTON, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The highlights above are from CBS19's Game of the Week on Friday, Sept. 25, between Gilmer at Carthage.

In a very rare occasion, two East Texas powerhouse programs will go head-to-head Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the UIL 4A Division II state title.

Gilmer's only loss on the season came at the hands of Carthage back in September. The Bulldogs took down the Buckeyes 42-14. But will it be a different outcome today? We'll have to wait and see!

The Buckeyes locked in their spot at state by defeating the following teams:

Canton (54-21)

Godley (42-20)

Sunnyvale (31-14)

Caddo Mills (38-14)

Graham (35-21)

The Bulldogs secured their place in Arlington by topping:

Gatesville (Forfeit)

Silsbee (49-0)

Salado (35-7)

China Spring (52-14)

Wimberley (28-7)

Gilmer (14-1) and Carthage (13-0) will kick off at 12 p.m. on Fox Sports Southwest. You can also listen to the game on our radio partner, KYKX 105.7.

