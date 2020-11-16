UNDER THE LIGHTS: East Texas high school football Area Round playoff matchups

TYLER, Texas — It's playoff time in East Texas!
Teams across the region will begin their road to Arlington with the Area Round of the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs.
Check out where your favorite team will be playing this week in the list from Dave Campbell's Texas High School Football below:
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
- Gilmer vs. Godley, 7 p.m. Thursday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite
- West Rusk vs. Hughes Springs, 7 p.m. Thursday at Jack V. Murphy Stadium in Gladewater
- Daingerfield vs. Waskom, 7 p.m. Thursday at Lobo Stadium in Longview
- Timpson vs. Jewett Leon, 7 p.m. Thursday at Panther Stadium in Palestine
- Hearne vs. Beckville, 7 p.m. Thursday at Bruce Field in Athens
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
- El Campo vs. Kilgore, 7 p.m. Friday at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston
- Caddo Mills vs. Van, 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite
- Sealy vs. Center, 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium in Waco
- Mount Vernon vs. West, 7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall
- Grandview vs. Tatum, 7 p.m. Friday at Bruce Field in Athens
- Garrison vs. Holland, 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Fairfield
- Normangee vs. Carlisle, 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Palestine
- Mart vs. Lovelady, 7 p.m. Friday at Hornet Field in Caldwell
- Tenaha vs Bremond, 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Mabank
- Abbott vs. Union Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Scurry Rosser
- Mineola vs. Dallas Madison, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hendrix Stadium in Princeton
- Malakoff vs. Pottsboro, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Commerce
- Hallettsville vs. Diboll, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cub Stadium in Brenham
- Elysian Fields vs. Hooks, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rabbit Stadium in Atlanta
- Newton vs. Paul Pewitt, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lion Stadium in Henderson
- Midlothian Heritage vs. Paris, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Paris
- Carthage vs Silsbee, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
- Lindale vs. Needville, 2 p.m. Saturday at Green Stadium in Bryan
- Nevada Community vs. Pleasant Grove, 3 p.m. Saturday at The Ford Center in Frisco
- Chapel Hill vs. Stafford, 6 p.m. Saturday at Randall Reed Stadium in Porter