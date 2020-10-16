x
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview tops West Brook in 2018 state title rematch

During the 2018 Class 6A Division II State Championship, the Lobos came away with the win, defeating the Bruins 35-34 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Longview Lobos traveled to Lufkin's Abe Martin Stadium to take on the Beaumont West Brook Bruins in a rematch of the 2018 state title game.

The Lobos ended their 2018 season with a 16-0 record and their first state championship in 81 years.

Thursday night, the Lobos, once again, came away with the win defeating the Bruins 51-28.

CLick the video above for the highlights.

