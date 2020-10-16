UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview tops West Brook in 2018 state title rematch

During the 2018 Class 6A Division II State Championship, the Lobos came away with the win, defeating the Bruins 35-34 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Longview Lobos traveled to Lufkin's Abe Martin Stadium to take on the Beaumont West Brook Bruins in a rematch of the 2018 state title game.

During the 2018 Class 6A Division II State Championship, the Lobos came away with the win, defeating the Bruins 35-34 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Lobos ended their 2018 season with a 16-0 record and their first state championship in 81 years.

Thursday night, the Lobos, once again, came away with the win defeating the Bruins 51-28.

CLick the video above for the highlights.

FINAL: Longview 51, Beaumont West Brook 28



Lobos move to 3-1 + open 9-5A, DI action at home against West Mesquite next Friday. #txhsfb — Hayden Henry (@hayden_h) October 16, 2020