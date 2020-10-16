UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview tops West Brook in 2018 state title rematch

LUFKIN, Texas — The Longview Lobos traveled to Lufkin's Abe Martin Stadium to take on the Beaumont West Brook Bruins in a rematch of the 2018 state title game.
During the 2018 Class 6A Division II State Championship, the Lobos came away with the win, defeating the Bruins 35-34 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Lobos ended their 2018 season with a 16-0 record and their first state championship in 81 years.
Thursday night, the Lobos, once again, came away with the win defeating the Bruins 51-28.
CLick the video above for the highlights.