Round 1 Finals

Copperas Cove 22

Longview 70

Tomball 17

John Tyler 43

McKinney North 27

Lufkin 50

Lamar Consolidated14

Marshall 56

Whitehouse 12

A&M Consolidated 40

Nacogdoches 7

Huntsville 57

Montgomery 38

Lindale 51

Crandall 24

Henderson 31

Midlothian 42

Kilgore 21

Frisco 41

Sulphur Springs 14

Carthage 49

Waxahachie Life 24

Van 49

Athens 13

Sunnyvale 24

Gilmer 38

Rusk 26

Robinson 19

Center 38

Liberty 55

Gladewater 35

Hughes Springs 21

Atlanta 28

West Rusk 20

Fairfield 56

Wills Point 19

Bullard 31

Waco Connally 58

Pittsburg 42

Nevada Community 7

Lorena 55

Brownsboro 7

West Orange-Stark 76

Huntington 3

Jefferson 41

Mineola 21

Malakoff 63

Pottsboro 35

Blue Ridge 0

Grand Saline 23

Cooper 35

Winona 37

Troup 50

Paris Chisum 16

Tatum 26

Mt. Vernon 32

Bonham 34

Eustace 59

East Chambers 82

Crockett 54

Diboll 31

Buna 26

Harmony 56

Bells 21

Daingerfield 64

Anderson-Shiro 13

Collinsville 42

Como-Pickton 8

Shelbyville 18

Tenaha 49

San Augustine 18

Timpson 12

Jewett Leon 48

Big Sandy 34

Centerville 51

Cushing 18

Grapeland 54

Hubbard 0

Union Hill 60

Collidge 34

Calvert 48

Trinidad 14

Carlisle 56

Cayuga 6

Alto 47

Normangee 16

Muenster 53

Mt. Enterprise 6

Lovelady 69

Dawson 19

TK Gorman 33

Grapevine Faith Christian 35

Brook Hill 50

Ft. Worth Christian 56

