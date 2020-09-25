UNDER THE LIGHTS: Tyler High falls to Texas High 41-21

Tyler fell to Texas High, 41-21, before approximately 4,000 socially distanced masked-up fans on 114th season debut of Lions football.

TYLER, Texas — The mascot was the same — a lion. The school colors were still blue and white. The Lions were still the nickname. Battle Royal was still played for the Brigadettes. And "Big Bad John" still echoed through the stadium.

However, the Rose City school's debut under the new name of the old name of Tyler High was not the tradition of old-school John Tyler football.

