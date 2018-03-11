Week 10 Finals
Longview 63
Robert E. Lee 14
John Tyler 48
Mesquite Poteet 44
Caney Creek 0
Lufkin 63
Whitehouse 13
Marshall 37
Pine Tree 56
Lindale 28
Nacogdoches 31
Hallsville 13
Jacksonville 43
Mt. Pleasant 27
Kaufman 30
Sulphur Springs 21
Brook Hill 19
T.K. Gorman 51
Carthage 34
Henderson 0
Van 42
Chapel Hill 7
Palestine 26
Kilgore 32
Mabank 10
Athens 56
Canton 28
Rusk 48
Brownsboro 21
Bullard 20
Pittsburg 30
Liberty-Eylau 16
Pleasant Grove 41
Spring Hill 0
Center 42
Huntington 24
Mineola 21
Tatum 52
Gladewater 28
Sabine 16
West Rusk 62
Winnsboro 14
Mt. Vernon 55
Redwater 6
Hughes Springs 44
New Boston 0
Malakoff 63
Eustace 14
Emory Rains 20
Lone Oak 46
Franklin 34
Diboll 20
Westwood 3
Crockett 59
Elkhart 18
Coldspring-Oak. 20
Buffalo 54
Edgewood 30
Troup 42
Winona 14
Frankston 0
Harmony 62
Grand Saline 25
Arp 28
Quitman 22
Alba-Golden 66
New Diana 32
Elysian Fields 63
Paul Pewitt 14
Daingerfield 50
Dekalb 29
Ore City 12
Big Sandy 7
Carlisle 40
Alto 55
Hawkins 0
Union Grove 26
Cushing 35
Joaquin 23
Tenaha 21
Garrison 34
Harleton 7
Linden-Kildare 52
Beckville 63
Cross Roads 0
Normangee 57
Jewett Leon 49
Cayuga 19
Kerens 6
Centerville 46
Bogata-Rivercrest 28
Como-Pickton 23
San Augustine 38
Deweyville 6
Groveton 28
Shelbyville 42
Mt. Enterprise 22
Detroit 56
Maud 7
Overton 12
West Hardin 6
Grapeland 58
Oakwood 51
Apple Springs 6
Trinidad 63
Chester 18
Grace 28
Trinity Christian 63
Beaumont Kelly 44
All Saints 6
Trinity School of Texas 37
Irving Faustina 46
ETCA 0
Weatherford Christian 58