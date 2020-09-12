'Unidentified virus' diagnosis confusing East Texans, doctors say it's not uncommon

East Texans testing negative for the coronavirus but diagnosed with an "unidentified virus" is causing confusion. Local doctors say it's nothing new.

CANTON, Texas — While the coronavirus pandemic is in full swing, so is the flu and many other viral infections. At the Christus Trinity Health Clinic in Canton, patients are saying they have come in thinking they have COVID-19 but are testing negative and being diagnosed with an "unidentified virus."

Coronavirus, flu, and strep are among some of the common illnesses going around this time of year. All of those illnesses have something in common: the symptoms.

Canton resident Joy Smith says her daughter came home with a regular cold and no fever. Within a couple of days, Smith says she got sick and so did the rest of her family.

Her symptoms were similar to the coronavirus but when she went to the doctor, her test was negative. She says the doctor ruled it a virus from an unknown origin.

Canton resident Erica Osborne says the same thing happened to her daughter. She says her daughter started running a fever and passed out, so she took her to the emergency room in Canton. She tested negative for the coronavirus but positive for an unidentified virus.

Doctor Kenneth Nixon, Medical Director for the Christus Trinity Health Clinic in Canton says this is nothing new.

"I think what sometimes can be confusing to people is we will make a diagnosis of a viral infection, but unfortunately what's thrown in the mix this time is COVID and unfortunately a lot of the symptoms are the same," he said.

Nixon says he's seeing more patients come to the clinic thinking they had COVID-19 and actually they have a different viral infection.

"They are convinced they have COVID cause it sounds like the symptoms that everyone has heard about," he said. "To be honest, a lot of what I'm seeing is what I have been seeing every year, so nothing strange has happened these are viral type infections, the strep the upper respiratory pneumonia, the stomach flu, ear infections in kids, to me it's really the same of what I've seen. I am not seeing less I am not seeing more, it's really what I would have expected this time of the year.