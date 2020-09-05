UNION GROVE, Texas — COVID-19 has changed the high school experience for high school seniors.

Across Texas, graduations are changing to abide by new restrictions, and communities are looking for new ways to honor their graduates. At Union Grove ISD, that means a parade.

Union Grove ISD Superintendent Kelly Moore says the people in her community know how to throw a parade because they do it every year for homecoming, so it was a fitting way to honor their students.

“It's not very difficult for us to put together a parade because we have an annual homecoming parade, so everybody knew where to line up," Moore said. "I am very proud of our community coming out today and just showing love and support for our seniors."

Moore said the small school community at Union Grove makes it that much more important to her these students get a proper send-off.

“Union Grove is unique. Many of these kids, their entire education has been right here at Union Grove," Moore said. "All of these students are very special to us. There's 44 seniors this year, and so it's important for us to let them know how much we care and support them."

Prom, spring sports, a normal graduation – all things these kids do not get to take part in like seniors before them. Moore says they have handled it well.

“I will say, this group of students, they have been just wonderful throughout all of this and just taking everything in stride," Moore said. "I know that they're going to do great things after graduation."

On the bright side, Union Grove will have their graduation in a modified fashion at the end of the school year.

“We will celebrate that that those students and keep it as normal as we can," Moore explained. "I just want to say thank you to our community for coming out and all the parents and students that came out to participate today."