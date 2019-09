UNION GROVE, Texas — The football game between Union Grove and Harleton has been moved to Hallsville ISD due to weather conditions.

According to Union Grove ISD, the game has been moved due to expected rain for Thursday night.

The district says Hallsville ISD has a turf field which is safe for players and band members.

Union Grove will be set as the "visiting" team.

Kick-off is set to be at 7:30 p.m.

Gate prices will be $5 for adults and $ for students.