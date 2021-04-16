Union Pacific releases statement on closing of Main Car Repair Facility in Palestine

“Union Pacific notified employees at its Palestine Car Facility yesterday that as many as 57 positions will be eliminated in mid-June. This workforce reduction is the result of operational changes across our system and is part of Union Pacific’s continuous effort to provide competitive rail service to our customers.

While Union Pacific is closing our Main Car Repair Facility in Palestine, limited car repair activities will continue in the Palestine area.

We did not take this step lightly but we are determined to do the right thing for the thousands of customers, employees and communities who rely on us to help build sustainable economic growth across the western two-thirds of the U.S. We appreciate the support we have received over the years in the communities of Palestine and Anderson County, as well as the hard work and dedication of our employees. We are working with those impacted to help them with job placement activities.”