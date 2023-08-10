NEW: Unique board game café coming to Tyler

The Board Room - Tyler, owned by Dominic Mazella, will offer the Tyler community a space to play games, do puzzles, and more.

TYLER, Texas — A one-of-a-kind new board game café will soon be opening in Tyler. The Board Room - Tyler, owned by Dominic Mazella, will offer the Tyler community a space to play games, do puzzles, and more while enjoying a bite to eat or a cup of coffee.

Mazella likened the business to a Barnes and Noble but for board games.

“We're a board game cafe, and we will be a combination of retail and café; if you think of Barnes and Noble on a smaller scale with board games instead of books, you're about there,” he said. “We'll also have a puzzle and game library, and a semi-private room for larger groups and role-playing games.”