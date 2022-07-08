A Unique Menu: Whitehouse restaurant helps kids with autism, dyslexia order their food easily

Sara Murphy has kids with dyslexia and one has autism and the way this restaurant in Whitehouse unintentionally formatted their menu, really helped out

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Many of us go out to dine and look at a menu without second thought, but for one East Texas family, the way a local restaurant unintentionally formatted its menu really helped a mom and her kids out.

Sara Murphy hangs pictures of her family across her house for memories. She has one boy who has high functioning autism and two others who have dyslexia.

"This is this wall is super important to me. When he was diagnosed in 2004 and his dad and I were not given a good picture of what autism was in 2004 but he was nonverbal at the time," she said.

But one memory that will always stay with her is that of a menu. Yes, that’s right a menu at Mi Mexico Lindo in Whitehouse.

"[It was a] cute little small restaurant and the first thing I noticed right way like we opened the menu and I was just taken back. Oh my gosh I’ve never seen anything like this," Murphy said. "The pictures were large and that’s what caught my eye," said Murphy.

Usually, she’d have to read the options for her younger kids but this time was different.

"I didn’t have to do that and that gave them the freedom of those little things we take for granted," Murphy said. "Just the life skill of going out to order this food and I can feel confident in doing it because I don’t have to read what I am ordering."

It was because of the large pictures and lack of words on that menu that Murphy’s kids were able to order with ease. Out of curiosity, she asked her oldest if he liked the menu.

"He kind of looked at me like it was a ridiculous question and goes 'well that’s simple mom, I knew what to expect,'" Murphy said.

But what you don’t expect is the public to be kind and accommodating, she said.

"It could go a long way if other restaurants jump on board with it," Murphy said.

Until then, she’ll keep admiring her own pictures.

"So, this is Owen he’s 13 now. This is Caleb he graduated this year. This is my little guy Grayson he is my 7-year-old and this is Kyia," Murphy said.