Dunham said he hopes year three of the event will prove even bigger than past years.

TYLER, Texas — The United Way of Smith County will host its third annual Tyler Gives online fundraiser on Nov. 29; the date falls on International Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is an annual day filled with generosity following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday where communities are encouraged to perform acts of giving and kindness.

The Tyler Gives event is aimed at meeting local needs by providing United Way’s partnering local nonprofit agencies with a generous gift at the end of the year.