HENDERSON, Texas — Crews are working on an incident following a truck ramming into several powerlines and pulling them down in Henderson on Thursday afternoon.

This has ignited a power outage in southwest Henderson and is being dealt by SWEPCO.

Units are also responding to a pasture fire nearby along FM 850 north of Henderson.

Officials are advising people to use caution when traveling between FM 2276 and US 259.