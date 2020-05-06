EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team has added junior college transfer Arielle Wilson to its roster for the upcoming 2020-21 season, head coach Kelly Graves announced on Friday.



A 6'6" forward with two years of eligibility remaining, Wilson joins the Ducks after spending her sophomore season at Kilgore College in Texas. The Fayetteville, N.C., native played her freshman season at Northwest Florida State College.



"We are excited to bring Arielle into our program," said Graves. "She adds more size and length to our roster, and she brings a unique skillset that will fit well with our style of play. I'm looking forward to getting her and the rest of the team back on campus and getting back to work."

Wilson appeared in 29 games and made 10 starts for Kilgore College in 2019-20, averaging 1.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and a team-leading 1.9 blocks per game while going 20-of-67 from the floor and 8-of-31 from three-point range. As a freshman at Northwest Florida State College, Wilson scored 19 points and grabbed 35 rebounds with seven blocked shots in 21 appearances.



"Arielle has grown exponentially over the last year," said Addie Lees, the head coach at Kilgore College. "She has put in quality work and owned her experience at the junior college level. She approaches the game with respect and has put in countless hours to put herself in the best possible position to be successful at the Division I level."



Wilson will join Oregon's post group that already includes returners Lydia Giomi, Sedona Prince and Nyara Sabally. Of the Ducks' five incoming freshmen – all of whom are ranked as five-star recruits – Angela Dugalic (6'4") and Kylee Watson (6'3") are listed as forwards.



Wilson is the second offseason addition for Graves, who announced the signing of transfer guard Taylor Mikesell from Maryland on May 21.