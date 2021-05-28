University of Texas set to add medical school after Gov. Abbott signs bill

The school is hoping to accept its first students in the fall of 2023.

TYLER, Texas — The reality of a medical school based in East Texas is just a governor's signature away from happening.

Last night, the University of Texas at Tyler Medical School was approved by the Texas Senate. All that's left now is for Gov. Greg Abbott to sign it into existence.

Former state senator and current chairman of the board of the UT Board of Regents Kevin Eltife says this happened because of the support of the community.

"I cannot emphasize what a game-changer this is for all of Northeast Texas," Eltife said. "Not only from an economic development standpoint but for our students in the area being able to go to medical school here and stay here and practice."

According to Eltife, the school already has $100 million in philanthropy donated to the school, with another $200 million set aside.

"We are on the road to creating a medical school right here in East Texas," Eltife emphasized. "I cannot overstate the economic impact this is going to have for our community."