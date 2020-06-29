University of Texas System regents approve fall semester plans to include in-person classes

Schools in the University of Texas system will begin in-person classes in August. Classes will move online after the Thanksgiving holiday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved plans for the upcoming fall semester at all eight campuses, involving in-person, online and hybrid courses.

Each institution will have its own plan depending on the university's location, size, residential population, athletics, research and other factors. However, there are common elements within the plans.

All universities in the UT System will begin in late-August. Most in-person classes will end by Thanksgiving. Afterward, the university will switch to online for the remainder of the semester.

Each school must follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Governor Abbott's Strike Force to Open Texas, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and local public health officials.

All eight universities will have the freedom to alter the plan or close on-campus activities if necessary.

“The UT presidents and their teams have taken a thoughtful approach to plan for all aspects of campus operations in the fall,” Board Chairman Kevin P. Eltife. “The leadership at each campus has been exceptional through this challenging time, and all the presidents, Chancellor Milliken and System staff have the Board’s gratitude and support as they continue preparation for any eventuality.”

Chancellor James B. Milliken said health and safety will be central to the system's mission.

Each institution’s plan includes details that address:

Phased and limited return of the workforce, with staggered arrival and departure times;

Continued remote work where possible;

Extended hours of building use to reduce density and pedestrian traffic;

Mandatory masks and physical distancing;

Testing protocols, isolation requirements and contact tracing;

Increased thorough cleaning and disinfecting regimens campus-wide;

Signage on movement and physical distancing within buildings and on campus grounds;

Physical barriers in offices, classrooms, and buildings;

Housing and dining restrictions;

Minimizing campus visitors;

Limiting large gatherings on campus;

Regulating athletic practices and events; and

Preparing for mental and emotional health issues.

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs John Zerwas and Chief Medical Officer David Lakey both reviewed each school's plans.