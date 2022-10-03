Up to an inch of snow possible in East Texas

Stick with CBS19 for the latest on winter weather in East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m., Friday until midnight Saturday for portions of Northeast and East Texas.

Snow accumulations of up to one inch are possible in some areas across the Piney Woods which could result in slippery road conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Midday temperatures on Friday will linger in the upper 40s and then fall to the mid-30s by evening. The colder air will allow for rain to changeover to a burst of big fat, heavy wet flakes. These snow bursts can overcome warmer surface temperatures and accumulate.

Grassy areas could see up to an inch and, in some instances, two inches of snow. If it snows hard enough, a few bridges and overpasses could get slick. Most of the snow will melt once the it stops late Friday evening. But some icy spots could develop as temperatures drop below freezing by Saturday morning.