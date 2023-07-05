Entrepreneur conference aims at assisting Tyler businesses to move forward

An upcoming entrepreneur conference is focused on helping young business men and women take their business or business idea to the next level in the Tyler area.

Entrepreneur Conference and Young Adult Pitch Competition – Let’s Get It Right The First Time will take place Saturday and is hosted by 3-N-1Trinity Services.

The event is designed to empower entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs with valuable insights, resources, and support to start or scale their businesses. Additionally, it is designed to give childcare workers additional training to ensure they have current and up-to-date information to care for future leaders, according to 3-N-1Trinity Services Executive Director Darice Anderson who is also the event coordinator and lead pitch coach.