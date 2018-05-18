UPDATE: Lufkin Police have arrested a person in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police arrested 21-year-old Andre Montrel Woods, 21, of Lufkin, late Friday. Woods and a woman were arguing on the 600 block of Chester Street before he shot her.

Woods fled into a wood line immediately following the shooting.

He was taken into custody around 8:15 p.m. after a an officer spotted him while searching an established perimeter.

The woman is still in the hospital in unknown condition.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

According to the Lufkin Police, one person has been shot and the suspect is still on the loose.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Chester Street.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital in unknown condition

© 2018 KYTX