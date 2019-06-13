WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Two people were injured following a Thursday morning plane crash in the Holly Lake area of Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a single-engine plane went down near 2426 Farm-to-Market Road 2869, behind Holly Lake Car Care a self-serve car wash. The crash site is directly across from the Holly Lake Ranch Airport, a private airpark in the area.

Holly Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Bollinger says his department was called to the scene of the crash around 8:55 a.m.

Officials discovered two people, the pilot and a passenger, in the plane. First responders were able to use the "jaws of life" to remove the occupants before they were taken to a local hospital. The extent of injuries the pair sustained is unknown at this time.

Officials tell CBS19 the plane is leaking fuel and a perimeter has been set up in case a fire starts.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash.

CBS19 has a crew on scene and we will update this article as more information becomes available.



