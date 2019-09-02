TYLER, Texas — One child and two adults have died following a Friday evening house fire in Tyler.

On Sunday afternoon, Tyler Fire Department Public Information Officer Paul Findley confirmed a 60-year-old female died at a Dallas-area hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the fire.

On Saturday, Findley reported child and a 40-year-old man had also passed away.

Around 6:15 p.m., on Friday, crews responded to the 1800 block of North Grand Avenue on reports of a residential structure fire.

When first responders entered the house, they found five occupants trapped inside.

Findley says the two children who remain hospitalized are continuing to improve. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators determined the fire originated in the living room area, but additional details related to the cause remain under investigation at this time.

The scene was cleared around 11:30 p.m.