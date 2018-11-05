UPDATE: A peition has now been created to save Marshall paid Amtrak employees.

It can be found at local businesses around Marshall.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A company with more than 20,000 employees, that's one of the "basic facts" that can be found on Amtrak's website.

For many of those employees, their jobs are about to be no more.

Including Marshall, Texas, one of the 14 depots about to lose all of their paid staff.

In late April, the Marshall Amtrak got word that by June, all of their paid employees will be let go.

That's a blow not only to those staff members, but also to the people of Marshall.

Many of them rely on Amtrak, and fear this is just the first step in eliminating the station all together.

"Previously I had family members who worked for the railroad, so the railroads always been a part of my life," Libby Parish said.

She was born and raised in Marshall.

It's her home, and Amtrak is a part of that.

"We've taken the train to Dallas to see summer musicals and back, and it's just so convenient," Parish said.

For Parish, Amtrak is about more than just convenience.

It's what allows her to see her cousin, Cathy, who lives in St. Louis.

"The airline would be cost prohibitive for her to come and visit like that," Parish said.

And without workers there to help, she's afraid Amtrak will no longer be an option either, because Cathy suffers from Multiple Sclerosis.

"She did almost fall on one of the steps one time, because there was nobody there," Parish said.

While only workers are being cut right now, there's a fear in the community that the whole station could soon follow.

"A wise person once told me that that we always take things in increments," Quinn-Lee Ralph said. "So maybe this could be the first step of totally eradicating the whole program."

He works at Wiley College, and just last year, graduated from Wiley as valedictorian of his class.

"I used Amtrak not only as a student but as an employee as well to get to and from destinations," Ralph said. "I traveled to Dallas a couple of times. But I mainly use it to go to Chicago."

Chicago, to see his wife who works just outside in Indiana.

Right now, he visits whenever he can.

If the depot is done away with, he knows those visits will be much less frequent.

Those are just a few of the many stories shared Thursday night at Marshall City Commission.

People from all over the region went out to voice their concerns about the issue.

Their hope is that the commissioners are able to convince Amtrak to keep paid staffing at the station.

In response to those concerns, Amtrak gave this statement to CBS19

Amtrak has no plans to discontinue service in East Texas, which includes our stops in Mineola, Longview, Marshall and Texarkana.In the past few years, Amtrak has made significant financial investments in our stations, including nearly $2 million at Marshall to make it complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This includes an elevator just opened, ramps and designated ADA parking.

© 2018 KYTX