KILGORE — UPDATE: Kilgore Fire Department has given the all clear.

A gas leak in front of the East Texas Oil Museum has caused in evacuation of all buildings East of Highway 259, the administration building and the East Texas Museum.

According to Kilgore college, the evacuation was issued for "precautionary reasons," and no students are on campus because summer graduation took place Thursday night, so no classes are being held today.

