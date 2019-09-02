TYLER, Texas — One child has died following a Friday evening house fire in Tyler.

According to Tyler Fire Department Public Information Officer Paul Findley, around 6:15 p.m., crews responded to a blaze in the 1800 block of North Grand Avenue on reports of a residential structure fire.

When first responders entered the house, they found five occupants trapped inside.

Two children were taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, while another was taken to LSU Health in Shreveport. One adult was rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas and another was transferred to Medical City Plano.

Findley says his office has confirmed one child passed away overnight from injuries sustained in the fire. The conditions of the other victims will be updated as more information becomes available. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators determined the fire originated in the living room area, but additional details related to the cause remain under investigation at this time.

The scene was cleared around 11:30 p.m.