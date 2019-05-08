TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler has provided an update on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. stating their website remains down for maintenance.

However, a list of links including job opportunities, bill pay, online permits, and other resources are now available on the City of Tyler's website. A directory for all city departments with phone numbers and addresses are also available.

Previous story:

The city of Tyler's website was hacked Monday morning. The hack happened at about 8:29 a.m.

According to city spokeswoman Jenny Wells, the city is working to confirm who is responsible for the hacking.

The city says the website is currently under construction.

City of Tyler

On Monday morning, the website showed an anti-government message with obscene language and gestures.

KYTX

Wells says no payment information or residents' personal information were compromised in the hack.