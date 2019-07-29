TYLER, Texas — Officials responded to a structure fire at the River Oaks apartment complex in Tyler.

The fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. According to the Tyler Fire Department, the fire was started in the kitchen.

Officials say the people living in the apartment were cooking and left their instant pot on.

No one was inside the apartment at the time.

The apartment did suffer damages to the ceiling and appliances.

Don't forget to download the new CBS19 app on your Apple and Android devices. If you already have the app, an update may be necessary. We've got you covered!



