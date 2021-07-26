Why aren’t COVID-19 vaccines available for kids yet?

It's almost time for children to return to school, and some parents want to know why there aren't COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12 yet.
Let's connect the dots.
Currently, both Pfizer and Moderna are running clinical vaccine trials in young children. But if the vaccines have been proven safe and effective in adults, why aren’t they available for kids? It’s important to keep in mind children are not just little adults. Young kids may need different doses and not all age groups are the same. So a six-month-old may need a different dose than a three-year-old.
Experts say finding that right exact dose takes time.
Pfizer: September data to FDA
Pfizer’s vaccine study focuses on three age groups: six months to 2, 2 to 5 and 5 to 11. The company told CNN it should have data for the 5 to 11 age group by September. It hoped to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization the same month. But that authorization process could take weeks. Data for the younger age groups could be ready shortly after September. Moderna is focusing on the same age groups but hasn’t revealed a timeline yet.
U.S. orders more does
But will the shots be available by the time children can get them? Bloomberg is reporting that Pfizer has agreed to supply the U.S. with another 200 million doses to ensure kids will have access. Sixty-five million of those doses will already being tailored for pediatric shots so they could be available immediately after authorization.