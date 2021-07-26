Why aren’t COVID-19 vaccines available for kids yet?

As we inch closer to the start of school, some parents are wondering when will vaccines be available for children under 12.

It's almost time for children to return to school, and some parents want to know why there aren't COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12 yet.

Let's connect the dots.

Currently, both Pfizer and Moderna are running clinical vaccine trials in young children. But if the vaccines have been proven safe and effective in adults, why aren’t they available for kids? It’s important to keep in mind children are not just little adults. Young kids may need different doses and not all age groups are the same. So a six-month-old may need a different dose than a three-year-old.

Experts say finding that right exact dose takes time.

Pfizer: September data to FDA

Pfizer’s vaccine study focuses on three age groups: six months to 2, 2 to 5 and 5 to 11. The company told CNN it should have data for the 5 to 11 age group by September. It hoped to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization the same month. But that authorization process could take weeks. Data for the younger age groups could be ready shortly after September. Moderna is focusing on the same age groups but hasn’t revealed a timeline yet.

U.S. orders more does