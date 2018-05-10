The TCEQ released a statment that reads:

The do not use order has been lifted for the remaining area served by the Craft-Turney Water Supply Corp. based on sample results from additional samples collected from the remaining limited area of the system under the ban on October 16th.

An evaluation of the results for these samples indicate that though the chlorothalonil is still present at low levels in this area, the levels detected are well below those that would pose a health concern.

The TCEQ will continue to monitor Craft-Turney’s water supply distribution system, and to meet with the customers in this limited area to provide information.

The TCEQ continues to investigate this incident to determine the source and cause of this incident, and to evaluate compliance with applicable state and federal regulations.

The Craft-Turney Water Supply Corp. let the TCEQ about a backflow incident affecting a small part of the system, 11 connections total on Wednesday.

According to the TCEQ, they suspect a fungicide got into the water supply.

The water utility has indicated that this part of the system has been isolated from the distribution system.

TCEQ said, "the do not use order was initially issued to customers of this portion of the distribution system but was expanded to customers in the general vicinity of these connections as a precaution."

The utility also noted that their customers in the expanded area can use water to flush their toilets but not for any other purposes.

Since the order was issued, the TCEQ has been in continuous contact with the water utility's representatives to make sure the public is aware of the situation and has initiated several measures, including sampling to determine the extent of potential impact in the water system.

The TCEQ is working with the water supply corporation, and other state partners and EPA Region 6. The system is being continuously flushed to remove any potential contaminants.

TCEQ investigators and engineers are coordinating with the water supply corporation on the ground to address this issue. An investigation into the issue has been opened to find out the cause and source.

The do not use order will remain in place until the water system has been adequately flushed and samples indicate that the water is safe to use.

Currently, authorities do not know how long their efforts will take, but the health and safety of the water supply corporation's customers is TCEQ's priority.

TCEQ gave twenty-eight pallets of water to the utility on Thursday for customers impacted by the incident. Those needing water can find it at the Craft-Turney office at 505 Loop 456 in Jacksonville.

A local church, the First United Methodist Church-Jacksonville at 1031 TX-456 Loop, has opened its facilities to those affected by the do not use water notice for bathing and washing dishes between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The TCEQ has also worked with the Department of State Health Services, and their staff are available to take calls regarding health concerns.

Dr. Sharon Huff in DSHS's Tyler office can be contacted at 903-595-3589 during the work week. Impacted residents may also call the Texas Poison Center Network at 1-800-222-1222.

Impacted residents may also call the Texas Poison Center Network at 1-800-222-1222.

Locals can also call TCEQ's Tyler office at 903-535-5100 if they have any questions related to this incident.

