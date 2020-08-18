UPDATE: DPS provides more information, clarification on East Texas crash that killed 4 minors, 1 adult

The crash remains under investigation.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is updating and clarifying some facts in regards to a head-on crash that killed four minors and one adult.

According to DPS, the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Farm-to-Market Road 2026, about two miles from Center.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 5:40 p.m., a Toyota pickup was traveling west, while a GMC pickup was traveling east.

Investigators determined that at the time of the crash, the Toyota, driven by Michael Masterson, 30, of Center, was traveling east in the westbound lane of FM 2026. The driver of the GMC, Mackenzie Parks, 15, of Tenaha, was traveling west and reportedly took "evasive action to the left" to avoid a collision. DPS says Masterson also tried to avoid a collision and drove into the eastbound lane, where the two vehicles struck head-on.

Three child passengers who were traveling with Michael Masterson were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were identified as:

Victoria Hogan, 10 ( EDITOR'S NOTE : DPS initially identified her as Tora Masterson)

: DPS initially identified her as Tora Masterson) Ella Masterson, 4

Mason Masterson, 2

Michael Masterson was taken to Shreveport for treatment.

McKenzie Parks was pronounced dead at a Shreveport medical center.

Two passengers were traveling with McKenzie Parks in the GMC:

Sandra Parks, 61 - Pronounced dead at the scene

Mason Parks, 15 - Taken to Shreveport for treatment

Timpson High School released a statement on Sandra and Mackenzie:

With heavy hearts, we share in the loss of Mackenzie Parks and her grandmother Sandy Parks. Mackenzie was a twirler/flute player in the band and Mrs. Parks was a member of the booster organization.

We are all here to assist you in this difficult time.

Directors are at the band hall and/or you may also email, send a Remind, message the band’s Facebook page, or call (936) 558-4202 (Mrs. Metcalf), (936) 558-4209 (Mr. Johnson) or (936) 558-4304 (Mr.Trammell).

Our prayers are with all families/friends involved and with each and every one of you.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Masterson family.