SMITH COUNTY — UPDATE: The portion of South Beckham closed due to the fire the fire at Jones Engraving: East Texas Engraving is back open.

According to the Tyler Fire Department's Twitter page, South Beckham Avenue is closed from Erwin Street to Front Street is no longer closed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: Crews are continuing their work on the scene of the fire at Jones Engraving: East Texas Engraving.

Currently, officials are trying to keep the fire from getting to the magnesium that is intact.

According to authorities, Magnesium reacts violently with water, and crews are letting the fire burn itself out.

Jones Engraving does plate printing, a process used for rubber stamps. David Jones, the business owner, said he was using a band saw to do some cutting.

He said his band saw sparked, and the sparks went into a box of magnesium, igniting the shavings. Jones told officials from the Tyler Fire Department that the box lit up like roman candle.

Most of the magnesium that is intact inside the building is not involved in the fire.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: South Beckham Avenue is closed from Erwin Street to Front Street due to the fire at Jones Engraving: East Texas Engraving on 116 S. Beckham in downtown.

Tyler ISD buses will be rerouted this afternoon due to the fire.

The district said that estimated arrival times for students should not be affected by the rerouting.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

According to the Tyler Fire Department's Twitter page, crews are responding to a second alarm structure fire on 116 S Beckham.

The fire is located at Jones Engraving: East Texas Engraving.

The building has powdered magnesium stored there due to their engraving business.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, the first arriving Engine reported smoke and flames visible and quickly called for additional units.

Crews currently have two Ladder Trucks, five Engines, two District Chiefs, and an Investigator on scene.

