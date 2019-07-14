LONGVIEW, Texas — Carlos Rodriguez said he and his wife, Angeles, returned to work Wednesday after a week off and decided it was time to close the Longview restaurant he’s operated for almost four decades and retire.

“I wasn’t planning (to retire) yet,” Rodriguez — owner of Carlitos’ Mexican Restaurant on Judson Road in the North Loop Plaza — said Friday. “I was planning (to stay open) for two more years.”

But after returning Wednesday, Rodriguez, 66, recalled that he and his wife looked at each other and said, “This is it. We need to retire.”

