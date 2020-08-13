UPDATE: Longview doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, documents show

Dr. Matt E. Hipke’s license was temporarily suspended immediately Monday.

Documents from the Texas Medical Board show a Longview doctor whose license has been suspended is accused of inappropriately touching two male patients younger than 17 during examinations at his office.

Dr. Matt E. Hipke’s license was temporarily suspended immediately Monday by a disciplinary panel “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare,” according to the Texas Medical Board. The board said Hipke is being investigated in the sexual assault of three minor patients.

Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton confirmed the investigation Wednesday but declined to release details.