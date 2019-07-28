LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has determined a woman found dead early Sunday morning was shot.

Police were called to perform a welfare check around 3:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Temple Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of Kimberly Wallace, 39.

The LPD is still gathering information on the crime and encourage anyone with knowledge of the incident to call police at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.

